US Ambassador visits Azerbaijan's Yanardag, Ateshgah reserves with his family [PHOTO]

19 March 2024 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby and his family visited Yanardag State Historical-Cultural and Nature Reserve and Ateshgah Temple State Historical-Architectural Reserve, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the USA Embassy to Azerbaijan on its official X account.

The post reads:

"There is nothing like visiting Ateshgah and Yanar Dagh during the Novruz season, and I was fortunate to be there together with my whole family. We were impressed to learn about Azerbaijan’s ancient and diverse faith traditions."

