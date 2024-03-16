Community supports UN resolution addressing measures against Islamophobia

16 March 2024 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

The Western Azerbaijan Community, one of the first groups to be victimized by Islamophobia, truly welcomes the resolution "Measures to Combat Islamophobia" adopted by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly yesterday, the statement of the Western Azerbaijan Community said, Azernews reports.

"The community has consistently made a significant contribution to global initiatives combating Islamophobia. Last year, the UN General Assembly officially distributed the plea on this matter.

Armenia did not vote in favor of the aforementioned resolution, even though it was approved by most states. Armenia's stance on the resolution is understandable given that it is the birthplace of organized Islamophobia. It is important to remember that Armenia has completely eradicated Muslim places of worship and graves while enacting an official anti-Muslim agenda. Armenia honors those who have perpetrated crimes against humanity and war crimes against Muslims. Exiled Azerbaijanis are still not permitted to return to their country of origin by this one.

We call on all states united in the fight against xenophobia and Islamophobia to denounce Armenia's Islamophobic policies and support the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis exiled from there to their homes," the statement of the community reads.

