Azerbaijan, IRENA explore collaboration opportunities for COP29

15 March 2024 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Francesco La Camera to explore collaboration opportunities for COP29, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on projects related to the production and export of renewable energy, as well as advancements in green energy technologies. The two discussed issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IRENA within the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, to be held in Azerbaijan this year.

Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the projects implemented in the liberated territories in accordance with the Green Energy Zone concept. He noted the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership in the field of energy between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as the Black Sea Submarine Cable Project, which will provide the export of electricity from Azerbaijan to Europe, would create additional opportunities for cooperation in the field of alternative energy.

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera hailed the cooperation between the Agency and Azerbaijan, adding that IRENA is ready to support the current evaluation of opportunities.

The parties also exchanged views on bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

