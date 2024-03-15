FM Bayramov informs Under-Secretary-General for Policy at United Nations about regional situation

15 March 2024 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Guy Ryder, the Under-Secretary-General for Policy at the United Nations, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, as well as issues of joint action within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, which Azerbaijan is set to host this year.

FM Bayramov highlighted the importance of the UN's activities in Azerbaijan and emphasized effective cooperation with the organization and its specialized bodies.

He also provided insight into prospects for the peace process and the current situation in the region, including recent progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Guy Ryder congratulated Minister Bayramov on securing the hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan and affirmed the UN’s readiness to provide full support.

He also briefed about the “Summit of the Future" planned to be held in New York in September this year on behalf of the UN Secretary General.

The meeting also included discussions on regional issues of mutual interest.

