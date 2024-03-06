Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with Turkish counterpart [PHOTOS]

6 March 2024 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan, General-Colonel Zakir Hasanov, who is on an official visit to Ankara, met with the Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Yasar Guler, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Before the meeting, the delegation led by General-Colonel Zakir Hasanov visited Heydar Aliyev Park and the mausoleum of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in Ankara. The Azerbaijani delegation placed wreaths at the monument in Heydar Aliyev Park and at the grave of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, paying tribute to the memories of the National Leaders.

Later, there was a ceremonial welcome at the Ministry of National Defence of the Republic of Turkey, where the defence ministers passed through the honorary guard, and the national anthems of both countries were played. General-Colonel Z. Hasanov signed the guest book according to protocol.

During the meeting, the Minister of National Defence of the fraternal country expressed his satisfaction with welcoming the delegations and stated that the cooperation based on mutual trust, confidence, and support between our countries would continue to develop successfully. Mr. Y. Guler expressed confidence that the cooperation in military and other fields, as well as the sincere relations between the heads of state of Azerbaijan and Turkey, would have a positive impact.

The Defence Minister expressed gratitude for the hospitality shown to his Turkish counterpart. General-Colonel Z. Hasanov emphasised that the sincere relations between the state leaders of Azerbaijan and Turkey also positively affect military cooperation and various other areas.

The meeting, attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Turkey, Mr. Rashad Mammadov, discussed the prospects for cooperation in military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields, as well as regional security and other mutually interesting issues.

