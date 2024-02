29 February 2024 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order allocating funding for the extensive repair of highways in the city of Sumgayit, Azernews reports.

Under the Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is earmarked 8.1 million manats for the comprehensive highway repairs in the city.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz