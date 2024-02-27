Azerbaijani Ombudsperson presents its 2023 annual report

27 February 2024 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with Article 14 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan, "On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the report of the Ombudsperson on the protection of human rights in the country for 2023 has been prepared, Azernews reports, citing the Ombudsman's Office.

“No later than 2 months after the end of the current year, the Ombudsperson submits the annual report to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and presents the report to the Milli Majlis.

The annual report is also sent to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Court, and the Prosecutor General.

The report of the Commissioner for Human Rights was submitted to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and sent to the relevant state institutions on February 27, 2024, in accordance with the procedure established by the Constitutional Law.

The report for 2023 reflects the activities of the Ombudsperson in the field of restoration of human rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and in the international treaties to which the Republic of Azerbaijan is a party and violated by governmental and municipal bodies and officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan, prevention of human rights violations, the results of awareness raising and scientific-analytical activity, cooperation with the public and civil society institutions, international relations, as well as proposals and recommendations aimed at more effective provision of human and civil rights and freedoms.

After hearing the report in the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it will be published in the media for the general public,” the office said.

---

