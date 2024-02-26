Action on 32nd anniversary of Khojaly genocide takes place in Köln [PHOTOS]

26 February 2024 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

An action dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide was held in Köln, Azernews reports, citing Diaspora.

The State Committee for Diaspora Affairs reports that Azerbaijanis living in Köln and nearby cities, as well as representatives of Azerbaijani-friendly communities, took part in the action organised by the European Azerbaijani Centre in front of the Köln Cathedral.

First, the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played, and then a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland and died in Khojaly.

Chairman of the European Azerbaijan Centre Zaur Aliyev, deputy chairman Sardar Aliyev, board member of the Centre Gazanfar Kazimov, members of families of martyrs, and other persons made speeches and noted that despite the fact that 32 years have passed since the Khojaly genocide, Azerbaijanis living abroad have not forgotten the pain of those terrible days, and the perpetrators of the Khojaly genocide deserved their words: the Azerbaijani Diaspora regularly takes various measures to punish them.

It was stated that the Khojaly genocide is a crime against humanity and that this tragedy is not the only act of genocide committed by Armenians in history.

During the action, the participants of the event unfolded informative posters depicting Armenian vandalism. Books, leaflets, and brochures published in German and English were distributed to the residents of the city. A photo exhibition of pictures depicting the horrors of the Khojaly genocide aroused the interest of the local community.

The event, attended by more than 200 people, ended with an overture of "Keroglu", where the national flags of Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Germany were flying.

