Moroccan King congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

15 February 2024 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Mohammed VI, King of Morocco has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of re-election as the president of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"To His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency, My Dear Brother.

It gives me great pleasure to congratulate you most warmly on your re-election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and to wish you continued success in your endeavors to lead your country towards further progress and prosperity.

I am deeply satisfied with the steadily developing relations rooted in friendship between our countries. I therefore look forward to continuing our joint action in order to strengthen our fruitful cooperation in various sectors, for the mutual benefit of our peoples in the two sister nations.

Yours sincerely,

Mohammed VI

King of Morocco"

---

