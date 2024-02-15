Launch of Japan's flagship H3 rocket postponed

15 February 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

The second launch of Japan's flagship H3 launch vehicle, scheduled for February 15, has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions, Azernews reports, citing the Japanese Space Research Agency (JAXA).

It was decided to postpone the launch of the rocket after clarifying the information on the weather forecast. The rocket will be launched from the Tanegashima Center in Kagoshima Prefecture at 9:22 a.m. local time on February 17.

It should be noted that the first launch attempt of the H3, the successor to the H2A rocket, failed in March last year due to engine failure of the second stage. JAXA recently investigated the cause of this malfunction and took the necessary measures. The H3 is the first large rocket developed in Japan in the last 30 years. Japan is considering the possibility of using H3 rockets in a competitive and profitable business related to putting satellites into orbit. "H3" is also intended for use by Japan in space research, including the exploration of the Moon. The process of developing this type of missile started in 2013. Mitsubishi Company manufactures and assembles rocket components. Its length is 63 meters, diameter is 5.2 meters. The launch mass of the largest rocket configuration is 574 tons.

