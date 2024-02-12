Italian President congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on his stunning victory in election

12 February 2024 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his emphatic victory in the election, Azernews reports.

“Rome and Baku enjoy a truly strategic and multifaceted partnership solidified by the general commitments aimed at furthering deep friendship and areas of mutual cooperation.

In this period marked by fierce conflicts and escalating tensions, I believe that we will be able to continue our joint efforts to promote prospects for peace, stability and prosperity across the whole Caucasus region, which is the point of intersection of paramount importance.

The development of constructive trust and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union is an essential aspect of this journey, and Italy stands ready to provide unwavering support for this,” the letter reads.

---

