Japan to launch satellite to study space debris in February

9 February 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese company Astroscale Japan will launch the first satellite designed to study space debris, and the mission itself can pave the way for the organization of commercial debris removal from Earth orbit, Azernews reports, citing the project's website.

The ADRAS-J spacecraft will be launched from the private Rocket Lab spaceport located on the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand on February 19. The 1.2 m high and 80 cm wide satellite is equipped with a variety of small engines, which allows it to maneuver in outer space and approach debris at a minimum distance.

ADRAS-J will have to study the stage parts of the Japanese H2A launch vehicle launched in 2009, take pictures of them and transmit information to Earth. Astroscale Japan claims that this is the world's first mission to safely approach space debris.

The company intends to continue to develop technologies for garbage collection in Earth orbit while cooperating with governments and commercial enterprises in different countries.

---

