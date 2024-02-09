FM: We strongly reject and condemn statements made by Armenia's MFA to Azerbaijan

9 February 2024 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh, commenting on Ararat Mirzoyan's speech at the ceremony said "We strongly reject and condemn the statement of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan against Azerbaijan at the ceremony dedicated to Armenia's accession to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court on February 8," Azernews reports.

Ayhan Hajizadeh noted that the Minister's speech once again demonstrates that Armenia's accession to the Rome Statute is an attempt to use these institutions for its unfounded claims, malicious actions, hate propaganda, disinformation, and misinterpretation of international law.

The international community's failure to prevent Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan and failure to stop the occupation of Azerbaijani territories for nearly 30 years, failure to prevent Armenia from committing mass atrocities and crimes against humanity, as well as Armenia's continued war-inciting statements and actions, fuel the sense of impunity in that country.

"The continuation of Armenia's claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, including incitement and propaganda of racial hatred against Azerbaijanis, is not only a violation of the norms and principles of international law but also the interim decision of the International Court of Justice of Armenia in the case of "Azerbaijan v. Armenia" of December 7, 2021 contradicts the obligations assumed based on the decision.

Armenia bears responsibility for the war crimes it committed during the aggression, the brutal killings of tens of thousands of civilians, its large-scale ethnic cleansing, and the destruction of thousands of cities, towns, and villages under occupation. The international community needs to remind Armenia of that and demand accountability from it.

The Azerbaijani side will continue its efforts towards ending impunity for serious violations of international law, promoting the rule of law, establishing and strengthening peace, security, and stability in the region," Ayhan Hajizadeh said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz