Speaker of Milli Majlis cast her vote at polling station No. 11 [PHOTOS]

7 February 2024 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Speaker of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova, voted on February 7 at polling station No. 11 of Narimanov First Electoral District No. 19, Azernews reports.

International and local observers are watching the voting process at the polling station.

A high level of voter activity has been observed at polling station No. 11 since the morning hours. There are 1493 registered voters at the polling station, and 26 of them received cards of de-registration.

It should be noted that these elections are held for the first time on the whole sovereign territory of our country. There are seven candidates running in the elections. At present, the number of citizens having the right to vote in Azerbaijan is 6 million, 478 thousand, and 623 people. 790 international observers are watching the election process. They represent 72 international organisations and 89 countries.

The total number of local observers is about 90 thousand. The elections are covered by 216 representatives of 109 international media. Voting will end at 19:00.

