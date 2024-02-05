Iran verdicts capital punishment for criminal who attacked Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

5 February 2024 23:17 (UTC+04:00)

The person who attacked the embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran was sentenced to death.

According to Azernews, this was reported on the website of the Iran's justice ministry.

It should be noted that on January 27, a court hearing was held on the criminal case of the person who attacked the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Iran. The court session was held with the participation of the accused person and his lawyers. A number of officials of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan also participated in the court session.

At the beginning of the hearing, the judge gave an explanation to the accused and the representative of the prosecutor read the indictment. According to the published indictment, the person who attacked the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan is accused of intentionally killing a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan by using a firearm inside the embassy, possessing and carrying illegal weapons and disrupting public order.

After the prosecutor's representative read the indictment, the accused and his lawyer made a defense speech.

It should be recalled that on January 27, 2023, at around 08:30 in the morning Baku time, there was an armed attack on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The assailant destroyed the security post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service, Orkhan Askerov.

Two employees of the embassy's security service - Vasif Taghiyev and Mahir Imanov - were injured while preventing the attack.

Orkhan Asgarov was buried in Second Martyrs Alley. On February 3, 2023, by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Asgarov Orkhan Rizvan oglu (posthumously) was awarded the "For the Fatherland" medal.

Taghiyev Vasif Natig oglu was awarded with the 1st class "Rashadat" order, and Imanov Mahir Kamil oglu was awarded with the "For the Fatherland" medal.

Yasin Huseynzade, who committed the terrorist act, was detained.

After the incident, the activities of the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran were suspended. Employees of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran were evacuated from Tehran to Baku on January 29, 2023. A total of 53 people, consisting of embassy employees and their family members, returned to their homeland.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz