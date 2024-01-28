Azerbaijani Diaspora in Netherlands voices against mine terrorism [PHOTOS]

28 January 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

A peaceful protest has been held in front of the Armenian embassy in The Hague, the Netherlands, by Motherland Union of European Azerbaijani Women and the Congress of Benelux Azerbaijanis (BAK).

The demonstration aimed to draw attention to the issue of landmines buried by Armenia in the Azerbaijani territories, which were under Armenian occupation for almost 30 years, Azernews reports.

The protest participants highlighted the urgent need to take decisive steps to eradicate mine terrorism. These explosives have caused a significant number of casualties and act as a major obstacle to post-conflict reconstruction efforts.

Displaying placards with powerful slogans such as "Armenia's mines kill civilians," "Azerbaijan wants peace, Armenia wants war," and "Armenia rejects the option of peace," the participants called on Yerevan to support peace and provide mine maps.

The rally participants expressed their hope that the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the highest judicial body of the UN, will acknowledge their voices and address the issue of mine terrorism.

The main objective of this protest was to raise awareness among the global community about the pressing issue of mine terrorism and its potential devastating consequences for the planet's future. It also addressed the problem of Armenia polluting the territories of Azerbaijan with landmines and demanded that Armenia provide detailed minefield maps in Garabagh.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the Second Garabagh War 2020, Azerbaijan started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

The use of landmines poses a significant risk to the lives of innocent people. The toll of mine victims has reached 342 since 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz