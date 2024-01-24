PACE once again exhibits prejudiced approach toward Azerbaijan - member of Azerbaijani delegation

24 January 2024 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has once again demonstrated its biased approach and double standards with regard to Azerbaijan.

Azernews informs that Sevil Mikayilova, Azerbaijani MP and member of the country's delegation to PACE, told Trend.

According to the MP, it is vivid that certain circles are unhappy with the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied lands and the end of the Karabakh conflict.

"While we expect long-term peace with Armenia in the near future, the PACE, under the influence of some political forces, is going to not to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation. What should we call it: cooperation or double standards and hostility? Does the Parliamentary Assembly accept that this decision limits dialogue between Council of Europe members and benefits neither party? Okay, we can proceed without PACE, just like PACE can. Then what about the values and spirit of cooperation?" she said.

MP Mikayilova pointed out that, over 23 years of membership, Azerbaijan could prove itself as a true and devoted supporter of democratic values, always demonstrating its will to go on the path of improving its status as a democratic country.

"Azerbaijani legislation is in line with the legislative acts of the Council of Europe. The reasons sounded by those who initiated this challenge are ridiculous and too far from reality," Mikayilova concluded.

The Azerbaijani delegation decided to cease its engagement with and presence at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) until further notice, the delegation said in a statement, following the provocative refusal of PACE to approve the credentials of the Azerbaijani side.

