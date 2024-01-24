Community: EU policy of 'being more Armenian than Armenians' is ironic

24 January 2024 17:57 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Western Azerbaijan Community addressed in its statement the anti-Azerbaijani policy pursued by the European Union, Azernews reports.

The statement notes that the document adopted by the European Union in 2024 in connection with priorities at the UN includes the phrase "Ensuring the rights and security of Garabagh Armenians."

"The document raises the issue of the return of Garabagh Armenians, but at the same time is silent about the rights of western Azerbaijanis to return to the homeland of their ancestors. This is yet another example of the double standards of the European Union," the Community said in the statement.

For the last several months, a wave of propaganda and anti-Azerbaijani statements has been sent towards Azerbaijan in an attempt by several

Recall that the Council of the European Union called human rights activities a priority for the EU at international forums of the UN in 2024.

"The Council underlines the EU's readiness to continue monitoring the human rights situation worldwide and to condemn human rights violations wherever they occur; it will take a number of initiatives in international fora," it said in a resolution adopted on Monday.

"The EU will support independent investigations into human rights violations and abuses in order to hold perpetrators to account," the document emphasises, setting out the community's position at UN human rights forums in 2024.

The EU is committed to human rights and the international criminal justice system.

Among other priorities, the document points out the fight for the prohibition of the death penalty and torture, the proper functioning of democratic institutions, the fight against corruption, freedom of expression, gender equality, and the eradication of racism.

The European Union has recently tended to support the revanchist Armenian forces in their demand for the release of separatists who are being held on charges of serious crimes against humanity in Baku prisons. France, as one of the examples of double standard policy, plays for Armenians.

Since 1989, the Western Azerbaijan Community has been the sole public institution that gathers and preserves facts and documents related to the problems of West Azerbaijani refugees and the circumstances of Azerbaijani families who became refugees between 1987 and 1991. During those years, it was estimated that over 50,000 families, or around 20,000 households, had suffered losses due to being displaced from the western part of Azerbaijan.

These efforts are underway. During that time, detailed statistics were collected for each refugee family (first name, last name, patronymic) who were displaced from nearly 300 residential areas in Western Azerbaijan. The organisation continues to compile an accurate list of all examples of our historical and cultural heritage in Western Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz