US interested in negotiations on normalization of relations btw Baku and Yerevan

23 January 2024 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

First Deputy Spokesman of the US State Department Vedant Patel said during a briefing that the US is interested in holding negotiations on normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

"This is something that we will work very hard to get to the finish line in close coordination with Azerbaijan, Armenia and other parties involved in this issue," the deputy said.

Responding to a reporter's question about a possible meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, Patel said that he had no information on the matter.

"But we look forward to negotiations about it in more detail in the near future," he added.

Previously, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien wrote in his account on social network X that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken hopes to receive the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington for peace talks.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz