Russia plans to launch first Caspian Sea cruise route in summer

Russia plans to launch a new cruise route on the Caspian Sea in the summer of 2024, which will visit all Caspian littoral states - Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Russia. This route is part of the "Great Volga Way" project, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Dmitry Volvach, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia. At the moment, according to him, on the territory of the Astrakhan shipyard "Lotos," the construction of the cruise liner "Peter the Great" is underway, on which Russian and foreign tourists will be able to cruise on the Caspian Sea.

Russia and Kazakhstan are also working to develop tourism between the two countries, focusing on mountain resorts and cross-border tourist zones. The two countries are also developing a joint initiative to create an Eurasian Mountain Resorts Alliance.

It was initially planned to be called "Peter the Great", but recently it became known that the liner would be renamed "Vladimir Zhirinovsky", Russian media reported.

