Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice extradites 14 people who committed crimes

21 January 2024 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

In our country, important measures are being taken to strengthen stability and security, strengthen the fight against crime, and protect personal property.

In 2023 alone, 14 persons from Great Britain, Germany, Poland, Belarus, Moldova, as well as European countries were extradited from Ukraine to our country with the consent of European countries for transit, Azernews reports.

This was informed about by the press service of the Ministry of Justice.

It is noted that, giving importance to international cooperation in this field, the Ministry of Justice implements effective cooperation in the field of handing over (extradition) of criminals under bilateral agreements and multilateral conventions with various countries, and at the same time, if there is no relevant agreement, measures are taken based on the principle of reciprocity.

Also, new penitentiary complexes in accordance with international standards are being built in the capital and regions. The newest one was commissioned in Lankaran on January 16, and the head of state got acquainted with the modern conditions created in the penitentiary complex. As a result of these measures, which serve to protect the rights of prisoners and accused persons' detention conditions positive decisions regarding extradition are made in relation to our country by ensuring the principle of inevitability of punishment.

