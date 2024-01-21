General Prosecutor's Office to investigate the application submitted to the CEC

21 January 2024 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

The next meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) was held under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panakhov. The application submitted to the Commission was reviewed at the meeting, Azernews reports.

This was informed by the Media and Communication Department of the Central Election Commission Secretariat.

In the meeting attended by the representatives of the international observation mission, as well as the media representatives, detailed information was given about the investigation process carried out earlier. It was reported that in connection with the received appeal, a comprehensive and objective investigation was conducted by a member of the expert group under the Central Election Commission in order to more effectively ensure the electoral rights of citizens, an appropriate opinion was given, and it was promptly brought to a meeting and presented to the members of the Commission for discussion.

After extensive discussions at the meeting of the Central Election Commission, it was decided to send the appeal to the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan for relevant investigation.

---

