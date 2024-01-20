Armenian Deputy: Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Commission's next meeting will be discussed

20 January 2024 19:19 (UTC+04:00)

The statute of the commission will be discussed at the next session of the commission on border security and delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, it was reported in the office of Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, Azernews reports.

It was noted that the session of the joint commission will be held at the end of January. It was reported that participation of the third party in the meeting is not planned.

It should be noted that the commission is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev from the Azerbaijani side and M.Grigoryan from the Armenian side.

The fifth session of the commission was held on 30 November last year on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

---

