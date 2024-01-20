OTS posted message regarding tragedy of 20 January

20 January 2024 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

The Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) has posted a post in its account in social network X in connection with January 20 - the Day of National Mourning in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The post reads: "On this day, which has entered the history of Azerbaijan as "Black January", we, together with our brothers-Azerbaijanis, honour the memory of the Martyrs who gave their lives for the independence of their homeland and share their grief.

On this day, etched in history as 'Black January,' we deeply empathize with the profound pain felt by the Azerbaijani nation. With utmost respect, we commemorate the martyrs who bravely sacrificed their lives for the independence of their homeland.

***

Tarihe "Kara… pic.twitter.com/G5gBrd8cnQ — Organization of Turkic States (@Turkic_States) January 19, 2024

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz