Azernews.Az

Saturday January 20 2024

OTS posted message regarding tragedy of 20 January

20 January 2024 10:36 (UTC+04:00)
OTS posted message regarding tragedy of 20 January

The Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) has posted a post in its account in social network X in connection with January 20 - the Day of National Mourning in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The post reads: "On this day, which has entered the history of Azerbaijan as "Black January", we, together with our brothers-Azerbaijanis, honour the memory of the Martyrs who gave their lives for the independence of their homeland and share their grief.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more