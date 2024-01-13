Azerbaijan appoints new deputy minister for defense industry

13 January 2024 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

Hidayat Azimov has been appointed the new Deputy Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Industry Yashar Isakov told Azernews.

Hidayat Azimov was born in 1985 in Baku. He studied at Baku State University in the Faculty of Law in 2001-2005, and in 2005-2007 he completed his Master's degree.

He worked as a lawyer at a local law firm in 2006-2007. From 2007 to 2018, he worked as a lawyer, department head, and deputy chairman of the board of Ateshgah Insurance Company.

During 2018-2022, Azimov served as head of legal service in the representative office of Ernst & Young CIS B.V., one of the leading international audit and consulting companies in Azerbaijan.

Prior to his appointment, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Reserves Agency.

He has been a member of the bar since 2018.

