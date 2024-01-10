10 January 2024 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Operations Commando units conduct tactical-special exercises by the training plan for 2024 approved by the Defence Minister, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

According to the plan, the commandos, based on the received reconnaissance information, left the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas and moved in the direction of the area where the sabotage group of the imaginary enemy was probably to commit sabotage.

The commandos penetrated deep into the operation zone and accomplished the tasks of identifying, encircling, and neutralising the temporary shelters of the imaginary enemy, evacuating the wounded, and other activities.

The main purpose of the tactical-special exercises conducted in harsh climate conditions is to further improve the practical skills of commandos, increase the units' combat capability, and apply camouflage measures appropriate to the terrain and weather conditions.

