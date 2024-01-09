Armenian side responds to Azerbaijani side's peace treaty proposals

9 January 2024 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said that on 4 January the Armenian side responded to the Azerbaijani side's proposals on the peace treaty, Azernews reports.

"The dynamics are positive, but there are also certain issues on which we hope to record progress unresolved issues shortly. We hope that it will be possible to finalise the peace treaty and conclude it in the shortest possible time," the secretary added.

According to the Secretary, some issues were agreed upon orally, but they were not reflected in writing.

"Azerbaijan and Armenia will hold another meeting within the framework of the work of the commissions on the delimitation of the state border at the end of January." Armen Grigoryan added.

