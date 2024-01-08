University campus to be built in Baku

8 January 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

A university campus will be constructed in close proximity to the central part of Baku.

According to Azernews, this is reflected in the Master Plan for the Development of the City of Baku until 2040.

Thus, in order to prevent traffic congestion on the territory of Central Baku and create an educational institution on the territory with convenient transport connections with all settlements of the Absheron Peninsula, it is proposed to create a green university campus in close proximity to the central part of Baku.

The new campus will include private and public higher education institutions, as well as student residences.

The campus will take advantage of new urban planning systems focused on public transport (rail, subway and buses).

The centre will also house private and government agencies that provide administrative services to the area. As a result, by combining a research cluster and urban systems focused on public transport, the university campus will develop into a new knowledge center for Baku.

