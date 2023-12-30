Turkiye's Ogan: Turkish Super Cup should be held in Khankandi

30 December 2023 14:14 (UTC+04:00)

Sinan Ogan, a former member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly and a presidential candidate for the 2023 elections from the ATA alliance, has proposed that the Turkish Super Cup be held in Khankandi, Azernews reports.

"Otherwise, in home stadiums." Sinan Ogan sayed

The Turkish Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, which was to be held in Saudi Arabia, has been canceled.

According to the information, the local authorities did not allow the Turkish footballers to go on the field with a portrait and quotes of Ataturk on T-shirts.

It should be reminded that recently a historic football match for the Azerbaijani people took place in Khankandi: football clubs "Qarabag" (Aghdam) and "MOIK" (Baku) met at the stadium "Khankandi" in the match of round 16 of the Azerbaijan Cup.

