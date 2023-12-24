Former President of the Republic of Croatia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Grabar-Kitarovic, former President of the Republic of Croatia has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of his birthday, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. llham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

Dear Mr. President,

I wish you a happy birthday, health and all the personal best, as well as a lot of success in leading the great country of Azerbaijan and the whole region to lasting peace, security and prosperity.

With deep respect and friendship,

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic,

Former President of the Republic of Croatia"

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz