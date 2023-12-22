WB: AZTAF program spurs economic reforms in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

22 December 2023 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

World Bank held an event on the program of Azerbaijan Rapid Technical Assistance Facility (AZTAF) funded by the EU in Baku, Azernews reports.

Saida Bagirli, the Team Leader and Senior Specialist on Operations made an opening speech and gave detailed information about AZTAF. She said that AZTAF is a three-year program, with a total budget of EUR 5.25 million. The program has been funded by the EU and managed by the World Bank and aims to provide advisory and analytical support and capacity building to the Government of Azerbaijan in line with the Azerbaijan 2030 National Priorities.

"In particular, AZTAF will help enhance social inclusion and connectivity, spur economic reforms, strengthen public sector governance, and facilitate an effective post-COVID-19 recovery," she said.

Saida Bagisli added that the AZTAF program is aligned with the five National Priorities and goals of the Socio-economic development Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026.

Then, Leyla Taghiyeva, the AZTAF program coordinator, took the floor and filled the participants in on the activities conducted relating to the National Priorities.

Following Leyla Taghiyeva, Shamsi Mustafayeva, the consultant in the WB spoke about the preliminary results of the Gender Assessment project conducted in the Azerbaijan Railways and Baku Port.

