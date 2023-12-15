New Stadler trains delivered to Baku [PHOTOS]

15 December 2023 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Four diesel trains are scheduled to be delivered to Baku by the end of this year from among six electric trains and four FLIRT diesel trains to be purchased under the contract signed in November 2019 between Azerbaijan Railways (JSC) and Swiss company Stadler Rail Group, Azernews reports.

Two trains have already been delivered to Baku Passenger Station.

It should be noted that each single-deck train of the FLIRT brand consists of five cars, and passenger capacity varies between 236-270 people. The trains have standard and first-class seats (8 seats). The new diesel trains run on electricity generated by their engine, without connection to the catenary network. This, in turn, allows the trains to run normally according to schedule, regardless of any technical problems that may occur on the catenary network.

The trains are equipped with new-generation safety technologies and several innovative mechanisms. For example, the train has the Block-5 system, which is responsible for the safety of passenger transport. One of the main features of this system is the function of tracking the trajectory of another train travelling ahead of it, equipped with the same system and adjusting the speed in case of a risk to traffic safety.

In addition, if there are any driver health issues during the train journey, the Block-5 system will bring the train to a completely safe stop, thus avoiding any negative situations in terms of getting passengers safely to their destinations.

The new FLIRT trains are also equipped with Fluidmesh technology. This system plays an important role in ensuring uninterrupted high-speed internet connectivity in the trains. The multimedia system installed in the trains gives passengers a pleasant travelling experience, allowing them to watch various entertainment programmes on the way.

Another advantage of the new FLIRT trains is the presence of a bar car. Travelling to the regions, passengers can use the service of this car to buy hot and cold drinks, as well as snacks.

"Swiss company Stadler Rail Group will supply 4 new diesel trains to Azerbaijan by the end of this year," Azer Farajov, Executive Head of the Passenger Transportation Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told journalists.

According to him, these trains will be delivered following the contract signed in November 2019 between Azerbaijan Railways (AJD) CJSC and Stadler Rail Group.

The executive head noted that the delivered trains are capable of reaching a maximum speed of 160 kilometres per hour, but for safety reasons, the recommended maintained speed will be no more than 140 kilometres per hour.

Azer Faradzhov added that the new diesel trains operate on electricity produced by their own engine, which ensures their independence from the contact network, allowing them to follow the schedule even in case of technical problems in the network.

It should be noted that the trains delivered to Baku will be made available for use by passengers from spring 2024, after passing the relevant testing procedures on the road infrastructure

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz