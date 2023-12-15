XVI Congress of Azerbaijani Teachers to take place at Baku Congress Centre

15 December 2023 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The XVI Congress of Teachers of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev will be held today at the Baku Congress Centre, Azernews reports.

Science and Education Minister Emin Amrullayev, deputy ministers, deputies, and teachers will take part in the event.

The first Congress of Azerbaijani Teachers was held in 1906. The event is traditionally held every five years.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz