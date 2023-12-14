AZPROMO representative met with newly appointed Ambassador of Colombia [PHOTOS]

14 December 2023 12:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

Newly appointed Colombian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala stated at a meeting with the Executive Director of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion (AZPROMO) Fund Yusif Abdullayev that Colombia is interested in exporting coffee products to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Yusif Abdullayev presented information on the Agency's activities, including measures to support entrepreneurs on the basis of Single Window function, export promotion mechanisms, as well as investment opportunities and trade partners of Azerbaijan. It was noted that AZPROMO goes beyond the functions of similar organizations by organizing various events at local and international levels.

Ambassador Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala noted the political relations between the two countries and talked about the potential prospects of Colombian companies. It was noted that the export of coffee, flowers and pharmaceutical products from Colombia to Azerbaijan is currently one of the issues of interest. At this level, it was agreed to exchange information between the sides and provide support from AZPROMO to coordinate the activities of entrepreneurs working in our countries.

