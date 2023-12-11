Azernews.Az

FM meets with representatives of media &leading think tanks in Brussels [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with representatives of media and leading analytical centers in the Belgian capital Brussels, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Jeyhun Bayramov on his official X account.

The tweet reads that among the topics discussed were the priorities of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, the post-conflict situation in the region, issues related to the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, regional cooperation, etc.

