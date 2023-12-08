Western Azerbaijan Community reacts to defamatory letter by US congressmen & senators

8 December 2023 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Western Azerbaijan Community issued a statement about the defamatory letter of US congressmen and senators, Azernews reports.

The Community's statement reads:

"A group of American congressmen and senators, sticking to their traditions, distributed another slanderous letter to Azerbaijan.

The most absurd part of the joint letter accusing Azerbaijan of "aggression against Garabagh" is that the congressmen and senators called 8 Azerbaijani villages under occupation "Armenian villages."

After Armenia's official position that the 8 villages belong to Azerbaijan, such a statement by congressmen and senators looks ironic. We pity the plight of American congressmen and senators.

We appreciate it as a vivid example of the illiteracy of congressmen and senators, their arrogance based on false "American exceptionalism", Azerbaijanophobia, and Islamophobia.

The agreement reached yesterday between Azerbaijan and Armenia through direct contacts shows that the South Caucasus does not need illiterate letters from American congressmen and senators and they should abandon their policy of creating unnecessary geopolitical competition in the region."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz