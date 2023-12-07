Azerbaijanis upbeat for 2024 presidential elections

7 December 2023 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

On December 7, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree for an early presidential election.

According to the decree the next presidential election will be held in February 2024 instead of 2025. It should be noted that there are a number of reasons for holding early elections.

First up, on October 15, 2023, Azerbaijan enjoyed a great victory under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev by raising the Azerbaijani flag in Khankendi. Frankly speaking, it was a message to the whole world. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the people of Azerbaijan demonstrated their will to the whole world. Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with international law and the UN Charter. To recall, when Ilham Aliyev was elected President of the Republic of Azerbaijan 20 years ago, he promised that he would do his best to liberate Azerbaijan’s invaded lands. As a result of Ilham Aliyev's successful policy, Azerbaijan achieved its goal. In other words, he kept his promise and led Azerbaijanis to successful victories in history.

With the restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty, a new historical period has begun in Azerbaijan, and of course, the new period demands new requirements. The beginning of a new historical period created a new ground for the further strengthening of Azerbaijan's economy, the establishment of new relations, and the construction of infrastructures in the lands freed from occupation. In other words, it demands an earlier election.

Besides, five years have passed since the presidential elections, and the last presidential elections were held on April 11, 2018. It is expected that in the fall of 2024, elections to the Milli Majlis will be held in Azerbaijan, as well as municipal elections.

It should be noted that if two elections are held in the fall of 2024, the next presidential election is only 3-4 months away, which may lead to society being tired of the elections.

If the elections are held in February 2024, there will be 10 months until the next elections, which will not allow the creation of a negative atmosphere.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz