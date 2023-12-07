Alen Simonyan: “Armenia responded to Azerbaijan’s proposal regarding a peace agreement” [PHOTOS]

7 December 2023 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

By Asim Aliyev

The Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan emphasized that a peace agreement with Azerbaijan could be signed within a few days, Azernews reports with reference Sputnik-Armenia.

“This peace agreement can be signed in 5 or 10 days. We have sent our proposals, this is already the 6th exchange. If Azerbaijan does not change anything, if it does not come up with new proposals, a peace agreement could be signed in a few days.”

Recall that, on November 21, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reacted to the statement of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and said that Yerevan is ready to participate in negotiations with Baku.

The statement noted that the Armenian side reaffirms its political will to make efforts to normalise relations with Azerbaijan as well as to establish peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

It should be noted that official Baku said that Azerbaijan is ready for direct negotiations with Armenia on a bilateral basis to conclude a peace agreement as soon as possible.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz