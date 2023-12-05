Defense units conducted live firing exercises according to training plan [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

5 December 2023 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Following the training plan for 2023, Air Defense Units conducted combat firing, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the practical firing, air targets of imaginary enemies were detected and destroyed with high precision using anti-aircraft missile complexes.

The military personnel demonstrated high professionalism and accomplished the assigned combat tasks.

