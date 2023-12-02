Azerbaijani Prime Minister congratulated Vice President of United Arab Emirates

2 December 2023 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov sent a congratulatory letter to Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Emir of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on 2 December on the occasion of the Independence Day of the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.

The letter says that Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates are united by friendly relations based on mutual trust and support, as well as common religious and cultural values.

It is noted that interstate relations built on this solid foundation are successfully developing today, emphasising the recent expansion of cooperation in the fields of investment, trade and economic, renewable energy, tourism.

The letter also noted that Azerbaijan-UAE bilateral relations have good prospects in many directions, and expressed confidence that the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation will contribute to the well-being of the peoples of the two countries.

