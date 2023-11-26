Training base for throwing athletics opens in Baku [PHOTOS]

The leadership of the European Athletics Association and the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation have visited the grave of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor.

The officials paid tribute to the memory of the National Leader by laying wreaths and flowers at his grave, Azernews reports. The memory of the outstanding ophthalmologist scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honored.

Next, the delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs who gave their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Furthermore, President of the European Athletics Association Dobromir Karamarinov, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, President of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation Javid Gurbanov, President of the Balkan Federation Athletics Slobodan Brankovic and President of the Turkish Athletics Federation Fatih Cintimar participated in the openning ceremony of the athletics training base at the stadium of secondary school number 226 in Amirjan village.

The base has sectors for hammer throw, javelin throw, discus throw, shot put, long jump and running tracks for athletes.

New office of the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation was also established as part of the event.

