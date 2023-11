26 November 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has received his country's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyid Abbas Mousavi and Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Subhani.

The meeting discussed the situation in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.

It was noted that Iran is making efforts to develop relations with Azerbaijan and Armenia.

