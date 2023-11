Azerbaijan Defense Ministry's leadership attends signal unit [PHOTOS]

25 November 2023 16:50 (UTC+04:00)

Numerous measures are being implemented to further improve the comprehensive provision of units and the organization of troops' service in the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

On November 25, the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and the Deputy Minister of Defense – Director General Mr. Agil Gurbanov visited one of the military units under the Main Department of Communications, Information Technologies and Cybersecurity of the Defense Ministry.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense inspected the warehouses in the military unit.

Various communication tools and equipment that meet the modern standards for the organization of sustainable communication and secret management of Azerbaijan Army's troops were presented. Information was provided about the latest technological equipment available for continuous monitoring and control of the information and communication technologies environment of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army gave relevant tasks to the authorized officials on the further improvement and effective application of communication tools and information technologies in the units.

