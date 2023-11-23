Think Tank experts releases report on Lachin-Khankandi road

23 November 2023 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Experts of the Centre for Analysis of International Relations, Roza Bayramli and Maryam Ismayilova have prepared a report in English titled "Disputes around Lachin-Khankendi Road".

According to Azernews, the main purpose of the report is to summarise the events that have taken place in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan over the past 3 years and convey them to a foreign audience.

The article notes that the events that took place on the Lachin-Khankendi road during the last three years were actively propagandised by Armenians under the terms "blockade", "ethnic cleansing" and "humanitarian crisis".

It is emphasised that, despite the fact that Azerbaijan has always acted in accordance with the norms of international law, the number of countries that supported Armenia during this period was considerable. Both the crimes committed by Armenians and the facts proving the falsity of the theme of "blockade" were reflected in the analysis.

The first chapter of the analysis provided information about the illegal economic operations of Armenians in Garabagh and the damage they caused to the ecological environment. The events that led to the protests of eco-activists were also shown. Although these protests were also presented by Armenians as a "blockade", the analysis showed facts that refute this.

The next chapter of the analysis provides information on weapons and ammunition smuggled from Armenia into Garabagh prior to the establishment of the Lachin border crossing. Visual evidence proving this illegal activity has also been added to the analysis. Azerbaijan's establishment of a border crossing point on the Lachin-Khankendi road to prevent war crimes and the sharp Armenian reaction to this were also included in the analysis.

The analysis includes statistical data on persons crossing the border from Armenia to Azerbaijan and from Azerbaijan to Armenia in April-September of the current year, as well as information on crimes resulting in restrictions on the use of roads provided by the State Border Guard Service.

In response to Armenia's request, an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council on August 16, 2023, discussed the situation in Garabagh and stressed that no documents were adopted as a result of the meeting. The analysis also includes photos of Armenians organising weddings and parties amid a "humanitarian crisis". The photos are taken from the social media posts of Armenians living in Garabagh.

In the final part of the analysis, it was stated that Azerbaijan supports the establishment of peace in the region and is ready for reintegration processes.

