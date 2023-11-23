New pedestrian crossing commissioned to citizens [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

23 November 2023 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

In accordance with the instructions and tasks given by President Ilham Aliyev, complex measures are being implemented by the State Roads Agency of Azerbaijan to ensure comfortable and safe crossing of motorways for citizens, Azernews reports.

In order to ensure the safety of citizens living in Baku city and on-road sections passing through the territory adjacent to the capital, pedestrian crossings are being constructed in several places within the framework of these measures. Another project in this direction has been implemented by the agency.

Thus, the construction of an overpass at 28.5 km of the M1 Baku-Guba-Gosborder of the Russian Federation motorway has been completed and put into operation for citizens.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan Avaz Gojayev and other officials of the Agency took part in the opening ceremony of the crossing.

The total length of the passage is 45 meters, the width is 3.5 meters, the width of the stairs is 2.5 meters. The passage is 5.5 meters high above the road level and has an arched metal structure. In the passage, consisting of two entrances and exits, modern lift systems have been installed to ensure comfortable movement of people with disabilities.

The project included the construction of a bus stop, a control room for employees monitoring the work of the crossing, and landscaping around the pedestrian crossing.

The crosswalk, built on the basis of modern technologies, complying with international standards, and using quality materials, will provide pedestrians with the opportunity to cross the road in comfortable and safe conditions.

According to the action plan, pedestrian crossings will be built at other necessary sites in the following years.

