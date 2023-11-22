Ombudswoman: We find facts of torture on human remains found there

22 November 2023 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

"Invited foreign experts will share their knowledge and skills with representatives of state institutions here," Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudswoman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva noted, Azernews reports.

It is known that Azerbaijan respects and honours all international laws, norms, and principles. Unfortunately, we do not see such respect for Azerbaijan. Because Azerbaijan is one of the countries that suffers most from mine terrorism," the Ombudswoman noted

"Although we have applied to all institutions for almost thirty years, we have never managed to get information about the fate of nearly 4,000 of our compatriots. There are many women and children among them. Mass graves have been discovered in our liberated territories.

"We find facts of torture in the human remains found there. We believe that it is very important to organise such conferences and seminars and to hold them in Nakhchivan. Thanks to these conferences, we get an opportunity to directly and directly deliver our legitimate word," Sabina Aliyeva said.

The Ombudsman added that so far, the institution has submitted reports to international institutions and courts that meet 18 international criteria. Two of them are reports on mines and missing persons.

"We can say that the response satisfies us. Of course, these are things that require a long-term perspective. Our next report will focus on mass graves that are frequently encountered."

