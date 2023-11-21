Economy Minister: Azerbaijan acts as bridge between East and West

21 November 2023 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"Azerbaijan acts as a bridge between East and West, for many other SPECA (United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia) countries," Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said at the economic forum "Transforming the SPECA region into a global communication hub" within the framework of the United Nations (UN) Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) week in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to him, for ten months of the current year trade turnover between Azerbaijan and SPECA countries increased by 16 percent compared to the same period last year and reached $1.2 billion.

According to the minister, in 2022, the volume of trade turnover will reach $1.3 billion, which is 3.6 percent more than in 2021.

Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said at an economic forum that SPECA countries are active in the liberated territories.

"For 30 years Azerbaijan has suffered from violation of its sovereignty. Azerbaijan is now investing in the liberated territories. Uzbekistan has built a school in the liberated territories and we highly appreciate the activities of other countries," the Minister said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz