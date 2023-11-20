Large quantities of weapons found at civilian sites

20 November 2023 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

The administrative building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosts a joint briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan. Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ayhan Hajizadeh and Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Defence Colonel Anar Eyvazov made statements, Azernews reports.

"A large number of weapons and military ammunition have been found in civilian facilities in the territories liberated from occupation after anti-terrorist measures," Colonel Anar Eyvazov, Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan, stated at a joint briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan.

As a result of anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh, more than 3,000 anti-tank mines and more than 10,000 anti-personnel mines were found.

