Azerbaijan discussed possibilities of cooperation with WindEurope Association

17 November 2023 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov received a delegation led by the WindEurope Association's executive director, Giles Dixon, Azernews reports.

Referring to the Ministry, the meeting discussed the prospects of cooperation with the Association in the field of wind energy, as well as the transmission of electricity produced in the Caspian Sea to Europe through the "Green Energy Corridor". The participation of European companies and members of the Association as developers or investors in projects to be implemented in our country, as well as the possibilities of the production of wind power plants in Azerbaijan, were considered.

The Minister informed the guest about the reforms and projects implemented in Azerbaijan's energy sector, the goals of decarbonization, increasing the share of renewable energy sources in the country's energy balance, and the work done within the framework of international cooperation in the direction of exports.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of wind energy utilisation, which has rich potential in the Caspian Sea and coastal areas, and many advanced energy companies have shown great interest in this area.

Giles Dixon gave information on the activities of the association. Against the background of the growing demand for electricity in Europe, the importance of the implementation of the "Green Energy Corridor" was emphasised. He informed that "WindEurope" is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan towards the expansion of relations with European companies in the field of the development and utilisation of wind energy potential.

