Law on extending period of activity of Turkish servicemen in Azerbaijan entered into force

17 November 2023 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

The law of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey on the acceptance of the presidential memorandum on extending the mandate of the Turkish Armed Forces in Azerbaijan by one year has come into force.

Azernews reports that Turkish Official Gazette published information about this.

It is emphasized in the law that the activities provided for in the Tripartite Declaration signed by Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia are continuing.

It was stated that Turkiye, which strongly supports Azerbaijan, will continue to make important contributions to the preservation and strengthening of peace and stability in the region.

It should be recalled that on November 17, 2020, the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye authorized the country's Armed Forces to send their troops to Azerbaijan for a period of one year.

In November 2021 and 2022, the period of activity of Turkish soldiers in Azerbaijan was extended by one year.

---

